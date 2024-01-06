Request Price Reaches $0.0841 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Request has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $84.09 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00017715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,610.17 or 0.99962349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011539 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010820 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00188546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08390116 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,233,954.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

