Contrasting Altex Industries (ALTX) and Its Competitors

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Altex Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ competitors have a beta of -13.31, indicating that their average stock price is 1,431% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altex Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1911 10666 15495 529 2.51

Valuation and Earnings

Altex Industries currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Altex Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.00 Altex Industries Competitors $12.98 billion $1.71 billion 21.06

Altex Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -4.93% 14.49% 9.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altex Industries competitors beat Altex Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Altex Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.