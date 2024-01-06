Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.53 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $141.10 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002083 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001595 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003155 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,049,118 coins and its circulating supply is 178,049,000 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

