Electroneum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $56.28 million and $1.84 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,962,674,734 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.