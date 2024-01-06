Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $399.65 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,038,278 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,028,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00377193 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $390.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.