Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head-To-Head Survey

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Near Intelligence and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Near Intelligence N/A N/A -42.64% Clarivate 9.77% 9.47% 3.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Near Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Near Intelligence shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Near Intelligence has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Near Intelligence and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Near Intelligence $59.05 million 0.01 $5.03 million N/A N/A Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.16 -$3.96 billion $0.26 33.35

Near Intelligence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Near Intelligence and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Near Intelligence 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clarivate 3 3 3 0 2.00

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $8.22, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Near Intelligence.

Summary

Clarivate beats Near Intelligence on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Near Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Near Intelligence, Inc. operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence. It also provides Engage, which focuses on the flighting and delivery of the campaign to the correct audience; and Compass that measures the effectiveness of the campaign. The company provide its services to retail, restaurants, automotive, real estate, media and technology, government, financial service, travel, and tourism. Near Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ProQuest One, Pivot, Polaris, eBook Central, Vegs, Alma, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs; and Real World Data, Dialog, Drug Safety Triager, and healthcare and data solutions. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Innography, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; and CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

