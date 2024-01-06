Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.47 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $96.47 million and $9.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00079268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001468 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.