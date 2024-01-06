Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Trading 22.2% Higher

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 137,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 67,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

