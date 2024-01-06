SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 4.4%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.83 and last traded at $111.69. 56,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 158,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Get SiTime alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.30.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in SiTime by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in SiTime by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.