Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 26.3% Higher

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 342,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 137,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on Indiva from C$0.13 to C$0.15 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Indiva alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Indiva

Indiva Stock Performance

Indiva Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$21.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.