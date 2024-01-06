BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 7%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 1,491,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,646,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

