Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 999,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 810,131 shares.The stock last traded at $83.17 and had previously closed at $81.36.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,622 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $6,457,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.