SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 4.4%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.83 and last traded at $111.69. Approximately 56,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 158,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,281,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $472,383. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 479.5% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

