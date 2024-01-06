Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues Sells 15,682 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

