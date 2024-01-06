AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 6%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 20,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 48,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 50.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the third quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter worth $78,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

