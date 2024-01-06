Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CFO Desiree A. Burke Sells 1,600 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,877,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

