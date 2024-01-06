Alvin F. Wong Sells 7,733 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 9.3 %
NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
PBYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
