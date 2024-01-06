iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 34,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 24,601 shares.The stock last traded at $67.13 and had previously closed at $67.14.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $591.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

