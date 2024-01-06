iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 34,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 24,601 shares.The stock last traded at $67.13 and had previously closed at $67.14.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $591.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
