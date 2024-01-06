Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Azarga Metals Trading Down 27.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia; and the Marg copper project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd.

