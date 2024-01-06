Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$563,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

