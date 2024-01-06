Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 106506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

