Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Zephyr Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.
About Zephyr Minerals
Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zephyr Minerals
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.