Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Zephyr Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Zephyr Minerals

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

