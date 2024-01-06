TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
TriStar Gold Stock Up 6.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.
TriStar Gold Company Profile
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
