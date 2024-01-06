Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.42

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 167656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.44.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$66.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0223598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

