William Lewis Sells 6,979 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00.

Insmed Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $29.35 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after buying an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after buying an additional 769,443 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,150,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

