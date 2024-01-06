The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

HSY opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

