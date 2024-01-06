Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Lessened by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

