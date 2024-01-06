LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 3,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 38,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 307.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

