Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 945 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,836,433. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

