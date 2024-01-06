Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,927 shares of company stock worth $53,846,123. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $247.46 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

