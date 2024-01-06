Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

