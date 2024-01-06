Compass Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

