Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Announces GBX 1.52 Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.22. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Supermarket Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

