MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $16.38 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.