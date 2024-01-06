MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 110,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

