Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,001,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $394,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

NSC opened at $229.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $214.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

