3,722 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

