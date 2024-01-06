Monument Capital Management Sells 3,088 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,446,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

