KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $474.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

