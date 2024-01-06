KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.