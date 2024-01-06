KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of 3M by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 180,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.