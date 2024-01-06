Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dynacor Group stock opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$2.83 and a 12 month high of C$4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$150.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Dynacor Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,447.89. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

