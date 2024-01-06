KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $516.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

