KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.7 %

FDL opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.