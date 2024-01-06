KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 261 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,982,000 after purchasing an additional 364,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9,539,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

