KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.