Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of HGLB stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
