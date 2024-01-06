RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 29th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 114.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RSF opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

