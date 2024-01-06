RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 29th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 114.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
NYSE:RSF opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66.
