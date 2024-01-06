RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 29th

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.