QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 40,000 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,310.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

