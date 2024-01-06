QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 40,000 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,310.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
QuantumScape Price Performance
QS opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on QS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
